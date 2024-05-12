Cricket

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pacer Umesh Yadav Backs Gujarat Titans For 'Miracle' Play-Off Entry

GT players celebrating the wicket against CSK in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav celebrate AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

Having endured their toughest season yet in the Indian Premier League, the 2022 edition winners and last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans are hoping for a miracle to make the playoffs this year, pacer Umesh Yadav said on Sunday. (Key Battles | Preview)

The Shubman Gill-led side is languishing in the bottom half of the table with 10 points in 12 matches, needing to win their remaining two matches of the league stage and hoping for other results to go their way.

Last Friday, Gujarat ended their three-match losing streak when they trumped Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs at home, a game in which skipper Gill and opening batter B Sai Sudharsan hit tons.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IPL 2024: 'Better Game Awareness And Execution Is The Key', Says Sai Sudharsan

BY PTI

"Definitely, there are a lot of possibilities," Yadav told the media here at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

"The plan is to play our game and try and win both the (remaining) games. If we try to win by a good margin... even Gill says he has seen miracles happening with this team. We are trying our best," Yadav added.

"If there are any ups and downs for the top-placed teams and we get to 14 points then... Everyone wants to be there (in the playoffs)."

Yadav said the franchise's impressive record in its first couple of season has kept the players motivated.

"In the last two years, we won one final and were the runner-up in the other, so we are trying to grab our chances," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the win over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. - BCCI
IPL 2024: What Is KKR's Winning Mantra? 'Win Together, Lose Together,' Says Nitish Rana

BY PTI

The senior India pacer said attacking Sunil Narine's stumps would be the key to stop the free-flowing KKR opener, who has consistently provided strong starts to his side.

"He was not opening for KKR when I was there at the franchise for two years. However, he is back as an opener this year. But you must have also seen his dismissal in the last match where in he was bowled (by Jasprit Bumrah)."

"We will try to hit the deck, attack the stumps and swing the ball — that would give the best chance to dismiss him since he is being sent to make quick runs and he has been able to do that," he said.

The 36-year-old pacer joined the bandwagon to say that impact player rule has made the job tougher for bowlers.

"The job is getting increasingly difficult for fast bowlers since the impact player rule has come. The top and the middle-order is not afraid of the consequences if they get out early since you have batting till Nos 8 or 9," he said.

"The way the batters are going, dealing in sixes mostly, it's just range hitting that is prevalent now so as a bowler you have to be brave to think of taking wickets," he added.

