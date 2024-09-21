Ghana will face Malawi in match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A at the University of Dar-es-Saleem on Sunday, 22 September. (More Cricket News)
Six teams are competing in fifteen matches across six days where each team will face the other five teams in a single round-robin format in T20I matches.
Malawi defeated Lesotho by 93 runs in the opening game of the Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers on Saturday. Ghana, on the other hand, won by eight wickets against Cameroon in match 2.
Now, both teams are coming after enjoying a win in their respective first matches and will try to keep the momentum and register the second win on Sunday.
Ghana Vs Malawi Full Squads:
Ghana: Obed Harvey (captain), Lee Nyarko, Elisha Frimpong, Samson Kwasi Awe Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Richmond Baaleri, Alex Osei, Philip Yevugah, Peter Ananya, Vincent Ateak, Aqeel Syed Israr, Sualley Aziz, Frank Baaleri
Malawi: Moazzam Ali Baig (captain), Bright Balala, Phillip Zuze, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Aaftab Saheedbhai Limdawala, Blessings Madalitso Pondani, Chisomo Chete, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gershom Masimba Ntambalika, Gift Kansonkho, Kelvin Thuchila, Mike Chaomba, Sami Mohammad Sohail
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Ghana Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 22, Sunday at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:01 PM IST.
Where to watch Ghana Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.