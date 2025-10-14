India Vs West Indies: Gautam Gambhir Visits WI Dressing Room After Delhi Test To Praise Second Innings Fight

After India’s win over West Indies in the second Test at Kotla, head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Caribbean dressing room, urging players to fight with purpose and inspire future generations

Gautam Gambhir Visits WI Dressing Room After Delhi Test To Praise Second Innings Fight
India Vs West Indies: Gautam Gambhir Visits WI Dressing Room After Delhi Test To Praise Second Innings Fight Photo: BCCI
  • India defeated West Indies in the second Test at Ferozeshah Kotla by 7 wickets

  • India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited West Indies' dressing room after the match

  • Gambhir urges West Indies players to inspire the next generation through their fighting spirit

West Indies cricket might be at its lowest ebb now, but Gautam Gambhir believes that the "purpose" of current bunch of Caribbean players is to inspire the next generation, for which the India head coach exhorted them to emulate the fight they displayed in the second innings of the just-concluded second Test at Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi.

After three abject outings across Ahmedabad and New Delhi --162, 146 and 248 -- the West Indians found some grit in their final innings of the two-match series, scoring 390 that saved them from an innings defeat and took the second Test to the fifth day. “When I talk about international cricket, many teams play because they love the game, and there are very few teams who have, like West Indies, a purpose to play this game,” Gambhir said in a video shared by the BCCI.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy invited Gambhir to the visiting dressing room for a chat with his players following India’s seven-wicket win here on Tuesday, “You have a purpose — purpose is always more important than love. And the purpose, when I look at you guys, I feel that you guys can inspire the next generation of West Indies cricket," added Gambhir.

Watch the full video here:

The former India opener acknowledged the difficulties the West Indies cricket has been going through both on and off the field but asked the visitors to keep their chin up without wavering from their path.

“I know it’s easier for me to stand here and talk about the performances, but I think your second innings should be the template going forward. You've got such a great purpose guys, to play, to inspire the next generation.

“A lot of times, a lot of teams keep looking for the purpose and they don't end up getting one. But you guys have it with the amount of difficulties you have back home, the kind of challenges you face (and) despite of that, having a smile on your face, working (hard), playing for the country, trying to inspire next generation is something which is the most important thing in West Indies cricket.” Gambhir said world cricket needs a strong West Indies Test side.

“I want to say one thing, and that is something which I've always believed in. You might feel that I'm saying it just for the heck of it, but this comes straight from the heart. West Indies cricket doesn’t need world cricket; world cricket needs West Indies cricket – remember that – and (as) a good, solid Test nation. It’s not the other way round,” he said.

“When you wear that jersey, remember, you've got the opportunity to do something special. Not a lot of players who are playing the T20 format have that.” Gambhir also asked the West Indians to retain the determination that they showed against India in the final innings of the Kotla Test.

“The way you played in the second innings of this Test match is probably the template which can actually take West Indies cricket forward,” he said.

“The way you guys fought, from No 1 to No 11, and for me in a team sport, the most important thing is that every contribution needs to be appreciated.

“It's very easy sometimes to talk about hundreds (and) fifers, and for them, guys who are scoring hundreds and taking fifers, they don't need support from the coaches or the support staff. I think it's the small contribution that makes a team, not the big contributions. Big contributions only make headlines." He cited examples of centurion opener John Campbell and tailender Jayden Seales to emphasise his point.

“If you want to be a really good team — that is something which is going to be important. That is what we are trying to do in our dressing room, trying to give enough appreciation to small contributions.

"Prime example (being) someone like Jayden (Seales), batting for 70 odd balls (67)... Anderson (Phillip), playing 100 odd balls (93) in the first innings. Those are massive contributions, massive, massive contributions, and that should reflect on the entire group as well.” Gambhir urged the West Indies players to cut out the outside noise and focus on what their “dressing room stands for”.

“People might not notice it because you don't play for the outside world; you play for what this dressing stands for. I think the only opinions that should matter is what people think in this dressing room.

"For me, that is something which we are trying to do, and I'm sure, with you guys Daren's going to do the same thing as well, and that is what team sport is all about," he noted.

Before Gambhir’s speech, Sammy told his players that he wanted them to hear from someone who brings “that type of success”.

“I just wanted him to come and share some of the experience here; some of the things that he has been able to do that brings that type of success. And sometimes, you just need to hear another voice. So, Gautam, I want to appreciate you for doing that,” Sammy said.

Gambhir praised the positive outlook of the Caribbean cricketers despite the hardships they faced.

"It's always a privilege to play against the West Indies, whether it's at home (or) away. It's great learning the way you guys carry yourself off the field, your humility, your humbleness is something which my team and a lot of teams across the globe have to learn from.” “... being absolutely ruthless on the field, but away, off the field, you guys are great role models,” he said.

