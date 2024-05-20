Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Hopes IPL 'Not A Shortcut' To Play For India

Gambhir also asserted that the IPL has immensely developed the quality of the Indian domestic players and the way they go about their business in playing the format.

PTI/Kunal Patil
Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir ahead of the MIvs KKR match Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

The Indian Premier League has given cricketers across India and the globe an incredible platform to showcase their talent and develop their skills to become a better version of themselves. (More Cricket News)

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has been recently approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take over as the head coach of the side. However, the 42-year-old has no major coaching experience to showcase on resume. 

The Delhi-born batter felt that despite IPL giving the players an opportunity of a lifetime, it should not hack-down the hunger of the rising stars from the county for play Test cricket for India.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show, 'Kutti Stories with Ash', Gambhir said, "The bigger concern that arises is about how many youngsters want to play Test cricket for India. I hope the IPL is not a shortcut to play for India."

But, Gambhir also asserted that the IPL has immensely developed the quality of the Indian domestic players and the way they go about their business in playing the format. 

He also went on to say that no other team comes close with respect to the quality India produce and the lucrative league has become much more competitive than international T20 cricket. 

"Not many teams can match the quality that India has. So, I feel that in today's day and age, IPL has become far more competitive than international T20 cricket.

"Just the quality of the domestic players has changed, the way domestic players want to play in the IPL and the way they work around T20 cricket -- I think most of their focus is on playing T20 cricket," Gambhir added. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Baseless': AAP Dismisses ED Allegations Of Party Receiving Rs 7 Crore Foreign Funds
  2. Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Appeals Nephew Revanna To Return Back To India
  3. 4 Suspected Armed ISIS Terrorists, 'Ready To Carry Suicide Bombings’, Arrested In Gujarat; Pak Link Found
  4. CCTV Footage Reveals Teen Driver Drinking Hours Before Crashing Car Into Bike, Killing Two; Gets Bail With Conditions
  5. Eight Bengaluru Tourists Rescued From Partially-Submerged Vehicle In Rain-Hit Ooty
Entertainment News
  1. Rupali Ganguly Goes To Vote With Mother & Brother; 'Family That Votes Together Stays Together'
  2. Jeetendra Kapoor And Ektaa Kapoor Cast Their Vote, Show Inked Index Finger To The World
  3. Salman Khan Spends Time With Wheelchair-Bound Woman Before Casting His Vote
  4. After Voting, Preity Zinta Declares That 'Our Choice Today Will Impact Every Single Day Of Our Lives'
  5. Bengali Filmmaker-Actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee Celebrates 50th Birthday With A Feast
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Arne Slot Appointed New Liverpool Manager As Klopp Departs
  2. IPL 2024: From Jos Buttler's Ton To Jake Fraser-McGurk Going Berserk - 5 Best Knocks So Far
  3. Manchester City's Premier League Dominance Making Football Monotonous?
  4. Copa America 2024: United States Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Continental Tournament
  5. Gautam Gambhir Hopes IPL 'Not A Shortcut' To Play For India
World News
  1. WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Bid To Challenge Extradition To US
  2. International Living's 2024 Retirement Index: Top 10 Countries For Your Dream Retirement In 2024
  3. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash | Top Points
  4. The Ultimate Binge Guide: Top 10 American Shows You Absolutely Must
  5. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Arne Slot Appointed New Liverpool Manager As Klopp Departs
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting Highlights: Over 57% Voter Turnout Recorded As Polling Concludes; J&K Sees Highest Turnout In 40 Years
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide