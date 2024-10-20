Cricket

Gambia Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch

Gambia are set to face Seychelles in match 5 of the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier on Sunday in Nairobi. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the GM Vs SEY cricket match

seychelles cricket team X icc africa
Seychelles national cricket team. Photo: ICC Africa
Gambia will face Seychelles in match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group B at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

Rwanda was given the walkover in the opening match against Gambia. Not even a single delivery was bowled in the game.

Seychelles lost to Zimbabwe in the tournament's second match. It was a rain-affected match which was decided by the DLS method.

Brian Bennett and T Marumani added 145 runs in the first 10 overs and gave a blistering start. Zimbabwe set a 287-run target for Seychelles.

Seychelles were 18/2 after 6.1 overs when the rain interfered and the match was halted. It was later calculated by the DLS method and Zimbabwe were declared the winners by a 76-run margin.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and Seychelles captain during the toss. - Photo: X | ICC Africa
SEY Vs ZIM, T20 WC Sub Regional Africa Qualifier, Toss Update: Seychelles Bowl 1st Against Zimbabwe

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gambia Vs Seychelles - Full Squads

Gambia: Ismaila Tamba, Andre Jarju(w/c), Musa Jobarteh, Abubacarr Kuyateh, Muhammed Manga, Gabriel Riley, Mustapha Suwareh, Basiru Jaye, Asim Ashraf, Baboucarr Jaye, Arjunsingh Rajpurohit, Shan Siddiqui, Frank Campbell, Ousman Bah

Seychelles: Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Madusanka, Tim Horpinitch (c), Jobayer Hossen, Rashen de Silva, Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Naidoo Krishnasamy, Harsha Madhushanka, Hirani Lalji Harji, Samarathunga Rukmal, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Manikandan Mariyappan, Sujarikhan Tandavel

Gambia Vs Seychelles Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Gambia vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?

The Gambia vs Seychelles match will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi from 12:01 pm IST.

Where to watch the Gambia vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?

The Gambia vs Seychelles match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

