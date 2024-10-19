Seychelles are up against Zimbabwe in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Toss Update:
Seychelles won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe.
Playing XIs:
Seychelles: Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Madusanka, Tim Horpinitch, Jobayer Hossen, Rashen de Silva(c), Shanmugasundram Mohan(w), Naidoo Krishnasamy, Harsha Madhushanka, Hirani Lalji Harji, Samarathunga Rukmal
Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Richard Ngarava
This is the second match of the tournament and Zimbabwe's first. Earlier Rwanda won over Gambia by the walkover method without a ball bowled.
Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will be eyeing to start the campaign with a thumping victory over Seychelles.