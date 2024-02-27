Where to watch the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders , Qualifier 2 BPL 2024 Match?

The second playoff match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available to stream on the Fancode App and website in India.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.

In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.