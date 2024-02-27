Fortune Barishal, en route to winning their first BPL trophy, while Rangpur Riders, vying for their second, are gearing up for the do-and-die contest as the Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Qualifier 2 match approaches on February 28, Wednesday in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)
Fortune Barishal, are coming off defeating the Chattogram Challengers in their previous game. They followed a stunning winning trend, winning the toss, opting to bowl first, limiting Shuvagata Hom and Co to a mere 135 runs and ultimately securing the victory with 7 wickets with 31 balls to spare. Out of the 13 matches played, they were unbeaten in 8 of them, currently standing in third place in the points table.
Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders, the most dominant team of BPL 2024, experienced loss in their last two matches against Comilas Victorians, who claimed the tickets to the final by winning both matches by 6 wickets. Nevertheless, RR still leads the table, having emerged victorious in 9 out of the 13 matches played so far. The unbeaten streak of Tamim Iqbal's team took the spotlight of the season, starting on January 27, with a 79-run victory over Durdonto Dhaka, followed by 8 consecutive wins before the Comilas finally broke it on February 20.
In the 2024 BPL season, Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders faced each other twice, with each team winning one match and losing one. In the first encounter, the Rangpur Riders suffered defeat by 5 wickets at the hands of Iqbal's team. In the second meeting, the Riders secured a narrow 1-wicket win with 3 balls to spare. The upcoming match will decide which team will advance to the final to compete against the back-to-back match-winning team Comilas Victorians for the Bangladesh Premier League trophy.
When Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Qualifier 2 BPL 2024 match will be played?
Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Qualifier 2 BPL 2024 match will be played on February 28, Wednesday at 6 pm local time/ 5:30 pm IST at the Sher-E-Bagh National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
Where to watch the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders , Qualifier 2 BPL 2024 Match?
The second playoff match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available to stream on the Fancode App and website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.
Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Squads:
Rangpur Riders:
Nurul Hasan Sohan (c/wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad
Fortune Barishal:
Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar.