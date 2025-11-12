Firing At Naseem Shah’s Ancestral House Update: Police Suspect Property Dispute

Naseem Shah’s ancestral home in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was fired upon, likely over a property dispute or local enmity; no one was injured
Pakistan’s fast bowler stayed with the team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, while authorities increased security at his residence.
The incident comes from a region known for security challenges and tribal feuds; Pakistan’s ODI series in Rawalpindi continues
Naseem Shah’s ancestral home in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under fire in an incident police believe may be linked to a property dispute or local enmity.
The firing incident at the gate of Shah’s family home left no one injured, and the fast bowler remained with Pakistan for their first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
District Police Officer Taimur Khan said preliminary investigations suggest the firing could be tied to a property dispute or the region’s tense security environment.
A team has been formed to probe the incident, additional security has been deployed at the home, and the shots were fired at the Hujra, a guest area adjacent to the family residence.
Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naseem comes from a region where northern areas are frequently affected by anti-terror operations and longstanding tribal feuds. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure his safety.
Pakistan will continue its three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi, followed by a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe as the third team.