England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match

The ENG vs WI second Test will be played at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground from July 18-22. Get the live streaming details here

X/ @englandcricket
Mark Wood has been drafted into The England squad to replace the retired James Anderson for the second Test against the West Indies. Photo: X/ @englandcricket
Cricket titans England and the West Indies renew their historic rivalry in the second Test of a three-match series, starting on Thursday, July 18 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

England hold a commanding 1-0 lead in the series after dismantling the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test at Lord’s. The emphatic victory provided a fitting farewell for England’s fast-bowling legend, James Anderson.

Mark Wood has been drafted into the England squad to replace the retired James Anderson for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Mark Wood, with 108 wickets from 34 Tests, returns to the England side for the first time since the India tour earlier this year. The fiery pace bowler will join forces with Chris Woakes and debutant sensation Gus Atkinson, who claimed 12 wickets in his maiden Test.

England Playing XIs

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir. 

England Vs West Indies Head to Head

In their head-to-head, England and the Windies are very close. Across 164 Tests, England won in 52 matches, while the West Indies emerged victorious 59 times. The remaining 53 encounters have ended in draws.

Live Streaming Details For England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match

When to watch England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test match?

The England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test will will start on Thursday, July 18 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground at 3:30pm IST.

Where to watch England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test match in India on TV?

The complete West Indies Tour of England 2024 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD in India.

Where to watch England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode in India.

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (retired), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.

