England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XIs,Preview - All You Need To Know

South Africa lead overall ODI head-to-head 35-30, but trail 9-17 in England
Sonny Baker debuts for England; Jofra Archer returns after ICC Champions Trophy
South Africa will miss Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke due to injury
South Africa's tour of England 2025 starts with the first One-Day International (ODI) match at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday (September 2). Watch the South Africa vs England 50-over cricket match today live.
South Africa arrive with confidence after a 2-1 series win over Australia, though they were heavily beaten in the final match. England, meanwhile, swept the West Indies 3-0 earlier this year.
England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report
The weather in Leeds today is expected to be mild and partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. There's a slight chance of rain, though.
Traditionally, the Headingley surface is batting-friendly, with true bounce and short boundaries. Seamers may find movement early on, especially if the skies stay overcast. Spinners could come into play later in the innings. The average first innings score is around 228, and chasing sides have had more success.
The highest ODI total posted here was 351/9 (50 overs) by England against Pakistan in 2019, and the lowest was also by England -- 93/10 (36.2 Ovs) against Australia, in their 1975 World Cup semi-final match. Gary Gilmour claimed 6/14 in 12 overs, including six maiden overs.
England Vs South Africa ODI Head-To-Head Record
In their 71 previous meetings, South Africa lead England 35-30 with five no results and one tied match. In England, however, the Three Lions lead the Proteas 17 to nine in 29 matches.
In their last ODI meeting, the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa chased down England's 179 in Karachi, Pakistan, for a seven-wicket win.
England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Team News And Confirmed Playing XIs
England have named their playing XI on the eve of the tour opener. Fast bowler Sonny Baker will make his England debut. The 22-year-old will share the pace duty with fellow quicks Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Archer will play his first ODI since the Champions Trophy.
England Playing XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.
South Africa have also announced their playing XI well before the toss. The visitors will be without Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke due to injury concerns
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (wk), Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When and where will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa be played?
The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday September 2nd 2025 starting at 5:30 PM IST.
Where will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa be live telecasted/streamed?
The 1st ODI between England and South Africa would be telecast live on the Sony Sports network, and it would be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.
England Vs South Africa ODI Series Schedule
England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Headingley on September 2, 2025. The match starts at 5:30 pm IST.
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Lord's on September 4, 2025. The match starts at 5:30 pm IST.
England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl on September 7, 2025. The match starts at 3:30 pm IST.
The ODI series will be followed by the T20Is, also a three-match series, starting September 10. Both teams will compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.