England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XIs,Preview - All You Need To Know

Watch England vs South Africa 1st ODI live from Headingley, Leeds. Get pitch report, weather forecast, confirmed playing XIs, and head-to-head stats. The ENG vs RSA first ODI cricket match starts at 5:30 pm IST

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XIs,Preview
England take on South Africa for a 3 match ODI series starting today at Leeds, Headingley | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa lead overall ODI head-to-head 35-30, but trail 9-17 in England

  • Sonny Baker debuts for England; Jofra Archer returns after ICC Champions Trophy

  • South Africa will miss Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke due to injury

South Africa's tour of England 2025 starts with the first One-Day International (ODI) match at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday (September 2). Watch the South Africa vs England 50-over cricket match today live.

South Africa arrive with confidence after a 2-1 series win over Australia, though they were heavily beaten in the final match. England, meanwhile, swept the West Indies 3-0 earlier this year.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

The weather in Leeds today is expected to be mild and partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. There's a slight chance of rain, though.

Traditionally, the Headingley surface is batting-friendly, with true bounce and short boundaries. Seamers may find movement early on, especially if the skies stay overcast. Spinners could come into play later in the innings. The average first innings score is around 228, and chasing sides have had more success.

The highest ODI total posted here was 351/9 (50 overs) by England against Pakistan in 2019, and the lowest was also by England -- 93/10 (36.2 Ovs) against Australia, in their 1975 World Cup semi-final match. Gary Gilmour claimed 6/14 in 12 overs, including six maiden overs.

Related Content
Related Content

England Vs South Africa ODI Head-To-Head Record

In their 71 previous meetings, South Africa lead England 35-30 with five no results and one tied match. In England, however, the Three Lions lead the Proteas 17 to nine in 29 matches.

In their last ODI meeting, the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa chased down England's 179 in Karachi, Pakistan, for a seven-wicket win.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Team News And Confirmed Playing XIs

England have named their playing XI on the eve of the tour opener. Fast bowler Sonny Baker will make his England debut. The 22-year-old will share the pace duty with fellow quicks Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Archer will play his first ODI since the Champions Trophy.

England Playing XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.

South Africa have also announced their playing XI well before the toss. The visitors will be without Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke due to injury concerns

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (wk), Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

When and where will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday September 2nd 2025 starting at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa be live telecasted/streamed?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa would be telecast live on the Sony Sports network, and it would be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

England Vs South Africa ODI Series Schedule

England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Headingley on September 2, 2025. The match starts at 5:30 pm IST.

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Lord's on September 4, 2025. The match starts at 5:30 pm IST.

England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl on September 7, 2025. The match starts at 3:30 pm IST.

The ODI series will be followed by the T20Is, also a three-match series, starting September 10. Both teams will compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  3. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  4. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

  5. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  3. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World Championships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

  5. Marching With The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  2. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  3. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  4. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

  5. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  6. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

  7. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  8. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment