England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Wins - ENG Vs SCO Becomes First Abandoned Game Of Tournament

The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland ended in abandonment due to heavy rain. The game began with delays, leading to a reduction in overs to just 10. Scotland completed their innings with a commendable total of 90/0 runs. Unfortunately, England missed their opportunity to chase the target. (More Cricket News)
It became the first abandoned match of T20 World Cup 2024 edition. Only 10 overs played in five hours amidst rain delays.
During the game, Scotland's captain won the toss and decided to bat first in Match 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup against defending champions England.
But then, the rain played spoilsport. First, the game faced delays, and just when Scotland was performing well in the sixth over, the rain started again. It consumed a significant amount of time. The wind was exceptionally strong, causing the rain to be unpredictable and widespread. The gameplay was halted for an extended period, eventually resulting in a reduction of overs to 10.
After the game resumed with a 10-over per side format, Scotland's batters George Munsey and Michael Jones opened for Scotland and achieved a notable feat. George Munsey (41*) and Michael Jones (45*) going unbeaten, became the second duo to achieve the highest partnership for Scotland in T20 World Cups, scoring a total of 90 runs in 10 overs.
With the intervention of the DLS system, England's target to chase were 109 runs in 10 overs, a target Scotland appeared content with. However, the rain gods had different plans.