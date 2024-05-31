England Vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Defending Champions Go Into T20 World Cup With Series Win

England eased to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their final T20I at The Oval on Thursday to win the series 2-0. (More Cricket News)
England won the toss and decided to bowl first, and it almost looked to be the wrong choice as Pakistan raced to 59-0 within the first six overs.
However, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer quickly bowled Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam to turn the tide as Pakistan suddenly collapsed.
England's bowlers turned on the style as Liam Livingstone got a double wicket maiden (2-17), with Rashid (2-27) and Mark Wood (2-35) also doing their part to limit Pakistan to 157 all out in the final over.
England comfortably chased down 158, with Phil Salt (45) and captain Joss Buttler (39) getting them off to a strong start as the openers.
Will Jacks added a further 20 before Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook, who finished the game off with a final six, saw England to 158-3 with 27 balls remaining.
After two washouts disrupted the series in Leeds and Cardiff, England got a confidence-boosting victory ahead of their World Cup title defence, which will begin against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will play the United States in their World Cup Opener on Thursday.
Data Debrief: Buttler breaks records
Buttler has broken the record for playing the most T20Is (116) for England, surpassing Eoin Morgan.
Though he did not quite reach the heights of England's win at Edgbaston, his knock saw him hit seven fours and one six on their way to a comfortable victory.