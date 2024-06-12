England Vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28: When, Where To Watch

England take on Oman in match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (Friday IST) in a game where win is an absolute necessity for the defending champions to stay alive in the tournament. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Jos Buttler-led England had to share points with Scotland in their opening match but then went down to Australia in the next game. They would just not need a win but a big win against Oman on Thursday.
Oman will be playing their last match of the tournament after they were knocked out following the defeat to Scotland, their third in three matches.
Here is how you can watch the England vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match 28 live
When is the England Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?
The England Vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be held on June 14, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad and Khalid Kail.