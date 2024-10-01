ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

England will go head-to-head against New Zealand in their second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 on Tuesday, October 1. (More Cricket News)
The Heather Knight-led squad come into the tie after their poor showing against Australia, and would be hopeful of a turnaround before the mega event.
On the other hand, New Zealand were just too good on the day against South Africa, as they won their first warm-up fixture by eight wickets at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Full Squads
England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Live Streaming Details of England Women Vs New Zealand Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
When to watch the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
The England Women Vs New Zealand Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Tuesday, October 1 at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India.
However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.