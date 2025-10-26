England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: NZ-W's Sophie Devine Opts To Bat First In ODI Swansong

England face New Zealand in Match 27 of Women's World Cup on October 26
New Zealand win toss and opt to bat first at Visakhapatnam
ENG-W vs NZ-W match playing XIs and more below
England are playing against New Zealand in Match 27 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26, 2025. England have secured their semi-final spot, while New Zealand are out of contention, making this match little more than a dead rubber.
Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has won the toss and decide to bat first. This will mark the White Ferns skipper's final One Day International match.
Catch the ball-by-ball commentary for the England vs New Zealand match right here:
England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update
England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Captains Speak
Sophine Devine (NZ-W): "We're gonna bat first, looks like a great wicket today. Same team for us. We played well in patches and with the ball we have been good in phases, hopefully we can put those pieces together today. Just want to out there, enjoy and play with a smile on my face. It's been a real honour."
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W): "We wanted to bat as well, looks a dry wicket. We got one change. Emma Lamb is out and Danni comes in for her."
England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.
England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.