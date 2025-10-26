England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: NZ-W's Sophie Devine Opts To Bat First In ODI Swansong

England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 27: NZ-W have won the toss and decided to bat first at he ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatman on October 26, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs New Zealand match report ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match 27 toss update playing XI
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, left, and England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shake hands after the toss during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England face New Zealand in Match 27 of Women's World Cup on October 26

  • New Zealand win toss and opt to bat first at Visakhapatnam

  • ENG-W vs NZ-W match playing XIs and more below

England are playing against New Zealand in Match 27 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26, 2025. England have secured their semi-final spot, while New Zealand are out of contention, making this match little more than a dead rubber.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has won the toss and decide to bat first. This will mark the White Ferns skipper's final One Day International match.

Catch the ball-by-ball commentary for the England vs New Zealand match right here:

England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first.

England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Captains Speak

Sophine Devine (NZ-W): "We're gonna bat first, looks like a great wicket today. Same team for us. We played well in patches and with the ball we have been good in phases, hopefully we can put those pieces together today. Just want to out there, enjoy and play with a smile on my face. It's been a real honour."

Related Content
Related Content

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W): "We wanted to bat as well, looks a dry wicket. We got one change. Emma Lamb is out and Danni comes in for her."

England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

England vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Bracewell, Mitchell Steer Kiwis In 224-Run Chase | NZ 127/4 (22)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Bengal All Out For 279 Vs Gujarat

  3. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Sompal Kami Breaks Through, USA Lose First Wicket

  4. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Lose Bates Early | NZ-W 58/1 (11)

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  4. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  5. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket