England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W Opt To Bowl

England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England and Australia were the finalists of the last World Cup where Australians emerged as winners. The two teams enter this tournament as the top favourites as well with Australia being the strongest side on paper.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy training Photo: X/Australian Women's Cricket Team
  • England Women are facing Australia Women in their final warm-up fixture of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • England and Australia played the final of the last 50-over women's World Cup which Australia won

  • The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 begins September 30 with the final scheduled for November 2

England Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia Women in the second and final warm-up match of both the sides ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru on Sunday, September 28.

England vs Australia Toss Update

England Women have won the toss and have opted to field


England vs Australia Full Squads

Australia Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown

England Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn

England Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Australia ICC Women’s ICC ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?

The England vs Australia ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?

The England vs Australia, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.

