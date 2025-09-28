England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W Opt To Bowl

England Women are facing Australia Women in their final warm-up fixture of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
England and Australia played the final of the last 50-over women's World Cup which Australia won
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 begins September 30 with the final scheduled for November 2
England Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia Women in the second and final warm-up match of both the sides ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru on Sunday, September 28.
England and Australia were the finalists of the last World Cup where Australians emerged as winners. The two teams enter this tournament as the top favourites as well with Australia being the strongest side on paper.
England vs Australia Toss Update
England vs Australia Full Squads
Australia Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown
England Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn
England Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming
The England vs Australia ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The England vs Australia, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.