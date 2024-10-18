PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England Can Still Win In Multan, With 'Belief' Says Coach Paul Collingwood

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said his side have belief in overhauling Pakistan's 297-run lead to claim the second Test in Multan. (More Cricket News)
England ended the third day of the second Test at 36-2 after losing the early wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in their second innings.
Should the tourists pull off the chase, it would be their joint third-highest in an overseas Test and the best by any visiting team in Pakistan.
Having broken a number of records in the first Test, Collingwood insists that anything is possible with this current group of players.
"We’ll still have that belief," said Collingwood. "We know it’s going to be tough and we’ve got to be realistic, but we’ll find ways to put them under pressure."
Asked if a win in this match would be better than the first-Test victory, Collingwood said: "It would, under the circumstances and conditions we’ve been given this time.
"There’s still hope, and there’s only hope because of the amazing things these guys have done in the past."
Salman Agha, meanwhile, pledged that Pakistan will put every effort into securing a first home Test win in "God knows how many years".
Agha top-scored for Pakistan in their second innings with 63, though he was fortunate to reach that total, having been dropped twice during the 52nd over.
He also showered praise on Sajid Khan, who ended with figures of 7-111 in the first innings before claiming the early wicket of Duckett on Thursday.
"To be honest, I was thinking, 'It is going to be hard,'" Salman told Sky Sports.
"There was a lot of changes - and big changes. But the way the team has gelled, and the way the new guys have come in and we've welcomed them [has been great]. They come in and they are chipping in.
"Look at Sajid. He took seven wickets and scored important runs, and then you will see Noman Ali.
"He came and took wickets, and scored important runs. I think it's very good for Pakistan cricket, the way they came and gelled in and contributed. That's amazing."
Pakistan have not won a home Test match since they beat South Africa in February 2021, with four draws and seven defeats since then, losing all six Test matches this year.
Salman said that ending those streaks would be "very important" and that Pakistan are aiming to right their wrongs from recent years.
"It's going to be massive, because we haven't won a Test match at home for… I don't know, God knows how many years now," he said.
"It's going to be a very, very big thing for us. We will make sure we will put all the effort there and make sure we win this game, because that's very important for us."