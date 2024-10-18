Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England Can Still Win In Multan, With 'Belief' Says Coach Paul Collingwood

Having broken a number of records in the first Test, Collingwood insists that anything is possible with this current group of players in the Pakistan Vs England Test match

Pakistan vs England 2nd test Paul Collingwood
Paul Collingwood believes England can win the second Test against Pakistan
info_icon

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said his side have belief in overhauling Pakistan's 297-run lead to claim the second Test in Multan. (More Cricket News)

England ended the third day of the second Test at 36-2 after losing the early wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in their second innings. 

Should the tourists pull off the chase, it would be their joint third-highest in an overseas Test and the best by any visiting team in Pakistan.

Having broken a number of records in the first Test, Collingwood insists that anything is possible with this current group of players. 

"We’ll still have that belief," said Collingwood. "We know it’s going to be tough and we’ve got to be realistic, but we’ll find ways to put them under pressure."

Asked if a win in this match would be better than the first-Test victory, Collingwood said: "It would, under the circumstances and conditions we’ve been given this time.

"There’s still hope, and there’s only hope because of the amazing things these guys have done in the past."

Salman Agha, meanwhile, pledged that Pakistan will put every effort into securing a first home Test win in "God knows how many years". 

Agha top-scored for Pakistan in their second innings with 63, though he was fortunate to reach that total, having been dropped twice during the 52nd over. 

He also showered praise on Sajid Khan, who ended with figures of 7-111 in the first innings before claiming the early wicket of Duckett on Thursday.

"To be honest, I was thinking, 'It is going to be hard,'" Salman told Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes steams in the Multan heat as England captain prepares to return - null
PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return

BY Stats Perform

"There was a lot of changes - and big changes. But the way the team has gelled, and the way the new guys have come in and we've welcomed them [has been great]. They come in and they are chipping in.

"Look at Sajid. He took seven wickets and scored important runs, and then you will see Noman Ali.

"He came and took wickets, and scored important runs. I think it's very good for Pakistan cricket, the way they came and gelled in and contributed. That's amazing."

Pakistan have not won a home Test match since they beat South Africa in February 2021, with four draws and seven defeats since then, losing all six Test matches this year.

Salman said that ending those streaks would be "very important" and that Pakistan are aiming to right their wrongs from recent years. 

"It's going to be massive, because we haven't won a Test match at home for… I don't know, God knows how many years now," he said.

"It's going to be a very, very big thing for us. We will make sure we will put all the effort there and make sure we win this game, because that's very important for us."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Why Virat Kohli Batted At Three? Rohit Sharma Reveals
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England Can Still Win In Multan, With 'Belief' Says Coach Paul Collingwood
  3. Australia Vs South Africa Highlights, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Semi-Final: SA-W Stun AUS-W By 8 Wickets To Reach Summit Clash
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's 46-Run Innings At Home 'Hurts' Rohit Sharma - 'We Didn't Respond Well'
  5. Harmanpreet Kaur Retains Captaincy As India Announce Squad For New Zealand WODI Series
Football News
  1. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board
  3. NEUFC 2-3 CFC: Chennaiyin Overcome NorthEast Challenge As ISL Returns After Break
  4. India 5-2 Pakistan: IND Begin SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Campaign With Thumping Win
  5. Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  4. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  2. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  3. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  4. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  5. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Climate Crisis: Global Water Cycle Disrupted For The First Time In History| What All Are At Stake?
  2. Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, The October 7 Mastermind, Dead In Military Op In Gaza: Israel
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  4. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  5. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy