England defeated the visiting West Indies by 241 runs in the second Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham to seal the three-match series (Botham-Richards Trophy) on Sunday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
Powered by second-innings centuries from Joe Root (122 off 178) and Harry Brook (109 off 132), England set a target of 385 runs. But the Windies -- who had a first innings lead of 41 runs -- crumbled to 143 all out with Shoaib Bashir taking 5/41 in 11.1 overs on the fourth day.
Here's a look at the five key stats from the England vs West Indies, 2nd Test:
1. England (416 & 425) and the West Indies (457 & 143) together scored a total of 1441 runs. This is the third-highest Test aggregate where all 40 wickets fell.
England features in the top-10 list eight times with their 2015 Lord's Test against New Zealand (1610) and 2006 Leeds Test against Pakistan (1553) occupying the first two spots.
2. For the 10th time, a Test match has witnessed three 400-plus innings totals.
- Australia vs England at Sydney in 1924
- England vs Australia at Nottingham in 1938
- South Africa vs England at Durban in 1938
- England vs Australia at Leeds in 1948
- Australia vs Pakistan at Melbourne in 1972
- New Zealand vs Australia at Wellington in 1974
- Pakistan vs India at Faisalabad in 2006
- Australia vs India at Sydney in 2008
- India vs Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad in 2009
- England v West Indies at Nottingham in 2024
3. West Indies' 241-run defeat is the second-biggest losing margin after scoring a 400-plus innings total. India suffered a 247-run defeat against England at Lord's in 1990 despite posting 454 runs in their first innings.
4. Shoaib Bashir, who was 20 years and 279 days old on Day 1 of the match, has become the youngest England man to claim a five-wicket haul in a home Test match. James Anderson (20y 296d) was the previous youngest going into his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2003.
5. Already the first English bowler to take more than one five-wicket haul before turning 21, Bashir claimed his third in the match. Bill Voce, Anderson and Rehan Ahmed -- one each -- are the only other England players to have taken a fifer before 21.
The third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham starts Friday (July 26). England won the first Test at Lord's, London by an innings and 114 runs.
West Indies' tour of England 2024 is being telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD in India. Live streaming of the England vs West Indies cricket series is available on SonyLiv and FanCode apps and websites.