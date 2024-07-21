Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between England and West Indies, being played at Trent Bridge, on Sunday (July 21, 2024). The hosts have the upper hand courtesy an unbroken century partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root, but early wickets in the first session can bring the Windies right back in the contest. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs WI match, right here. (Streaming | Day 3 Highlights | More Cricket News)
At the end of Day 3, England led by 207 runs with seven wickets in hand in the third innings. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's half-centuries set things up nicely for the home team, and the Brook-Root stand ensured that they ended the day in ascendance, despite conceding a 41-run first-innings lead.