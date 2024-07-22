Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win

Bashir bowled a spell of 3-8 in 15 deliveries, then put some gloss on his performance by rounding off the tail with the dismissals of Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph

shoaib bashir-england vs west indies-cricket
Ben Stokes praised Shoaib Bashir's five-wicket haul against the West Indies
info_icon

Ben Stokes hailed Shoaib Bashir after the 20-year-old's five-wicket haul helped England clinch a series victory over West Indies on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

England surged to a 243-run victory on day four at Trent Bridge, with Bashir finishing with figures of 5-41.

The hosts started the day 248-3 thanks to a terrific partnership between Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109), ultimately setting the Windies a target of 385 to win.

Bashir bowled a spell of 3-8 in 15 deliveries, then put some gloss on his performance by rounding off the tail with the dismissals of Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph.

Shoaib Bashir took five wickets in England's win over the West Indies - null
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Five-star Shoaib Bashir Secures England Series Win Over West Indies

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, captain Stokes said: "I didn't see it happening that quickly after the opening partnership, I thought they played well.

"You could see at the end of our innings the wicket started misbehaving more than it did in the first three days, a couple were bouncing and then keeping low.

"I thought the way we fought back after that first wicket was impressive, Bashir getting five wickets on a wicket that didn't really do that much.

"I thought he showed his class and his ability to be able to change his pace and undercut the ball. The wicket of Jason Holder showed the world what he's got."

England will now target a series sweep when the Windies go to Edgbaston next week, before taking on Sri Lanka in three Tests between late August and early September.

"It has been a great start after a long break between Test series. I think we've played some good cricket but I still think we can get better," Stokes said.

"I'm really looking forward to the next four matches."

