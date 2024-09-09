Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka Cruise To Victory As Nissanka Stars - Data Debrief

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten hundred helped Sri Lanka snap a seven-match losing run in Tests against England, and claim their first win since a 100-run victory back in June 2014

Pathum Nissanka was Sri Lanka's star performer
Pathum Nissanka was Sri Lanka's star performer
info_icon

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century guided Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win over England in the final Test of the three-match series. (Report | Ball-by-ball commentary | More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka went into day four at The Oval in a commanding position, needing just 125 for victory with nine wickets to spare.

And despite Shoaib Bashir taking a fantastic catch in the deep to dismiss Kusal Mendis (39), the tourists ultimately cruised to just their fourth Test win on English soil.

Nissanka's hugely accomplished innings was the highlight, as the opener clipped his way to 127 not-out.

Angelo Mathews (32) provided a steady pair of hands at the other end, but the day belonged to Nissanka, as he fittingly struck the winning runs when he sent Bashir for four.

England may have won the series 2-1, but Brendan McCullum's team were well below their best in the third Test, and attention will now turn to the ODI series against Australia, which starts on Wednesday.

Data Debrief: Take two for Nissanka

Nissanka was in excellent form throughout this match, and followed up his excellent 64 with a sublime knock in the second innings, sealing his second Test ton in the process.

His performance helped Sri Lanka snap a seven-match losing run in Tests against England, and claim their first win since a 100-run victory back in June 2014. It had been England's longest winning run against Sri Lanka in the format.

