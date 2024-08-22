Chris Woakes is eyeing a place on England's tours of Pakistan and New Zealand before the end of the year, having led their attack impressively on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. (More Cricket News)
Woakes finished with figures of 3-32 on Wednesday as England bowled Sri Lanka out for 236, with the hosts – captained by Ollie Pope with Ben Stokes out injured – reaching 22-0 by stumps.
He took on the role of attack leader after England chose to move on from their all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson, taking his tally to 14 wickets in four matches this summer.
However, Woakes has not played an away Test in over two years and is not considered a shoo-in to tour Pakistan in October or New Zealand in December.
The seamer enjoyed taking up a new role on Wednesday, though, and is positive regarding his prospects, telling BBC's Test Match Special: "I'll play for England where I'm picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn't rule myself out.
"The selectors will have their plans, but I'm certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected. We shall see.
"The more Test cricket you play, you pick up new skills and have more experience to fall back on.
"I haven't played an away Test for a little while, but that might be a good thing because it can give you a fresh look on things. I wouldn't shy away from it."
Woakes also heaped praise upon stand-in captain Pope, adding: "Obviously it feels different not having Ben out there.
"I thought Ollie was good. He probably found himself having to switch on a little bit more than he would normally.
"He communicated with the bowlers well, talking about options and field settings. For an inexperienced captain, I thought he did a great job.
"I firmly feel we've had a great day. To bowl a team out on day one and then be none down at the close, that's always really pleasing."