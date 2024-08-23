Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka

Having reached 259-6 by that point, England hold a lead of just 23 runs and will hope for further progress on Friday

Jamie Smith-cricket-england-sri-lanka
Jamie Smith in action against Sri Lanka on Thursday
info_icon

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook made half-centuries as England ended a rain-affected second day with a slender advantage over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford. (More Cricket News)

Having bowled the tourists out before avoiding any late wickets on an enjoyable opening day, England were made to wait on Thursday as rain washed out the morning session.

When they were able to pick up the bat, England lost Ben Ducket (18) and stand-in captain Ollie Pope (6) to Asitha Fernando within the space of two overs, the Sri Lanka paceman sending the latter packing with an emphatic delivery.

The wicket of Dan Lawrence (30) left England teetering at 67-3 before Brook (56) and Smith (72 not out) took charge.

Former England captain Joe Root. - Photo: X | Joe Root
The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats

BY Jagdish Yadav

Brook saw his knock brought to an end by a ripping turner from the impressive Prabath Jayasuriya, who also accounted for Chris Woakes (25) and ended the day 2-58 from 21 overs bowled.

Playing in just his fourth Test, Smith remained unbeaten when play was abandoned due to further rain and diminishing light with 22 overs unused. 

Having reached 259-6 by that point, England hold a lead of just 23 runs and will hope for further progress on Friday, with both teams' hopes threatened by further rain being forecast throughout the next three days. 

Data Debrief: Smith closes in on century

Moving up a place to number six in the batting order, Smith showcased his potential with an assured performance on Thursday, slamming five fours and one maximum with a strike rate of 74.22.

If England are to build a more commanding first-innings advantage, they may need more of the same from the 25-year-old on Friday.

A first Test century is within his sights, having fallen five runs short against West Indies at Edgbaston last month.

