Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: England Captain Harry Brook Vows To Take The Game To Australia In Do-Or-Die Lord's ODI

Harry Brook, England's stand-in captain in Jos Buttler's absence, was the star man on Tuesday as the hosts claimed a six-wicket victory on the DLS method

Harry-Brook
Harry Brook celebrates his maiden ODI ton
info_icon

England will take the game to Australia as they aim to turn the five-match ODI series on its head at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

Harry Brook, England's stand-in captain in Jos Buttler's absence, was the star man on Tuesday as the hosts claimed a six-wicket victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The rain closed in with England on 254-4 chasing down 305 to win.

Matters looked gloomy for England, however, after they lost Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the space of four balls in the third over, but Brook, who plundered 110 not out, and Will Jacks (84) took control.

England's victory means it is now 2-1 to Australia heading into the final two matches.

Harry Brook. - AP/Owen Humphreys
England Vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Ton Helps ENG Keep Series Alive

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's nice to get the first one on the board and hopefully plenty more to come," said Brook after scoring his first ODI century.

"We just have to keep doing what we said we are going to do [at Lord's] and keep being positive, take the game to them and put them under pressure.

"That should stand us in good stead.

"With the bat myself and Will just tried to build a partnership and create that platform. We didn't have much of a chat between innings.

"I thought the pitch got better towards the end of Australia's innings. It was a simple message of go out there and play your own game."

Australia looked well set to wrap up a series-clinching win when they posted 304-7 before Mitchell Starc took those early wickets.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, though, said England merited their win.

"I thought we did extremely well to get the 300 with conditions early on, a lot of seam and it was hard work," he said.

"They got a really good partnership going, and in one-day cricket with a big partnership you can set the game up for yourself, [so] fair play to them."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Captain Harry Brook Vows To Take The Game To Australia In Do-Or-Die Lord's ODI
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  4. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  5. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  2. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  3. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  5. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback
  4. J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur
  5. 17% of J&K Assembly Candidates Face Criminal Charges 
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  3. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  4. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  5. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting