Most of all he remembered Lord’s in 1983. India had made only 183, and the West Indies waited for their prize. As the reply began Kapil Dev walked by him and said the champions had already decided it would be easy, that they would undo themselves if the ball was kept up and aimed at the stumps. Later Kapil passed again with a smile. “We have got them now, Dickie.” The last act was his: Michael Holding trapped in front, the finger raised, and India owned the World Cup.