Sunil Gavaskar Leads Tributes For Harold 'Dickie' Bird: 'Cricket Lost A Unique Character'

Sunil Gavaskar honoured Harold 'Dickie' Bird after his death at 92
Gavaskar praises Bird for understanding player pressures
Bird officiated 66 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1973-1996
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar offered his condolences following the passing of legendary cricket umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird, who died at his Yorkshire home on Tuesday, September 23, at the age of 92. Gavaskar described the Englishman as a 'unique character', noting Bird understood the 'tensions and pressures' players experienced.
Bird, a former first-class cricketer, officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 ODIs during a career spanning from 1973 to 1996.
"That was a sad news indeed," Gavaskar said in an interview with PTI. "Having played the game at the first-class level Dickie knew the tensions and pressures the players undergo and so was sympathetic to their frustrations if his decisions didn't go their way."
The former Indian captain also said that cricket lost a "unique character". "The players loved him because he was always ready to chat between overs and sometimes between deliveries too," Gavaskar said. "Cricket has lost a unique character and a superb umpire. May his soul rest in peace."
Dickie Bird previously held Gavaskar in high esteem. He rated Gavaskar as the batsman with the "best technique", a remark Bird made in 2014 when India toured England. Bird had said, "Mind you, I had the best seat in the world and watched my share of batsmen around. But Gavaskar had the finest technique of them all – against pace, against spin."
Homage From Cricket Fraternity
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also expressed sorrow regarding Bird's passing. "Everyone at the England & Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird," a post on X read. "A proud Yorkshireman and a much-loved umpire, he will be sorely missed."
Dinesh Karthik, former India batter, shared his tribute online: "RIP Dickie Bird. You stood in 66 Tests, 69 ODIs, and 3 World Cup Finals – remembered for your fairness, integrity, humour, and true Yorkshire spirit. A legend forever."
Former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell, who shared many funny moments with Bird, commented: "Dickie Bird. Unique. One off. The Greatest. RIP my friend."
(With PTI Inputs)