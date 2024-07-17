Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and U-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana, was shot dead at 41 at his residence in Ambalangoda on Tuesday, July 16, as per reports in the local media. Niroshana was with his wife and children when an unidentified assailant shot him. (More Cricket News)
The Sri Lankan police have yet to arrest the suspect. An investigation is underway but the motive behind the shooting is still not clear.
Who Is Dhammika Niroshana?
Niroshana was a right-arm fast bowler and also a lower-order batter with the Sri Lankan cricket set-up. He has played 12 first-class matches and 8 List-A games for the Galle Cricket Club from 2001-2004.
In that period, he amassed 300 runs and scalped 19 wickets.
He made his debut for the Sri Lankan U-19 cricket team in 2000 and also played U-19 Tests and ODIs. He led the SL U-19 team in 10 matches and included stars like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga.