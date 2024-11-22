Delhi Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Delhi will meet Uttar Pradesh in a Group C, Round 1 fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
The 2023 edition saw Delhi crashing out in the first semi-final against Punjab, and would be eyeing to go one better this time around.
Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, also were handed a defeat by Punjab last time in the quarter-final stages of the competition, and would be eager to make the final four in 2024.
Both teams have had average Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaigns thus far, with Delhi in fourth spot, while UP are seventh in their respective groups.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, November 23, at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.