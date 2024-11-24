Delhi Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Indian domestic cricket's most decorated T20 format tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 edition, is already underway with round 1 matches starting from November 23 with many top national cricketers in action. (More Cricket News)
The likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson are representing their state-level teams in the T20 tournament. The group C fixture sees Delhi entertain J&K with a keen eye on pace sensation Rasikh Dar Salam.
Priyansh Arya scored a magnificent 102 as Delhi defeated UP by 47 runs in their round 1 fixture. As for Jammu and Kashmir, the Paras Dogra-led side toppled Jharkhand by 25 runs to start off the SMAT 2024 with a win.
Delhi Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Delhi Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 2 match, Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.