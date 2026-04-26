DC Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 35 – Check Result

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings win the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings win the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup