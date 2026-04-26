DC Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 35 – Check Result

The game had come to a halt after DC pacer Lungi Ngidi was hit the back of the head on the ground while attempting a catch off Arya’s bat. Ambulance had to be rushed on the field of cricket and Ngidi had to be stretchered off the field after a delay of over 15 minutes, momentarily halting proceedings

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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings win the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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  • Punjab Kings chased down 265 against Delhi Capitals in match 35 of IPL 2026

  • PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock

  • KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152

Punjab Kings rewrote the T20 record books with a breathtaking batting blitz, pulling off the highest-ever successful chase in the format’s history by overhauling a daunting 265-run target to outgun Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL run-fest on Saturday.

KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual IPL score, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 264 for 2 after opting to bat first.

Chasing the target, Punjab's dynamic opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Priyansh Arya (43) came out all guns blazing, adding 126 runs in just 42 balls to lay a formidable foundation for the chase and set the tone for their sixth win of the season.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped by Karun Nair twice in the span of three balls, then scored an unbeaten 71 off 36 deliveries to take PBKS over the line with as many as seven balls to spare. .

Incidentally, the previous highest successful run chase in T20 as well as IPL history also belongs to PBKS when they chased down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

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They remain unbeaten this season and on top of the points table with 13 points from seven games.

In a match where 49 boundaries and 33 sixes were hit, with only six wickets falling, the bowlers were arguably the biggest losers.

The visitors showed remarkable composure and intent, building on their previous outing where they had scored the previous highest total of the season.

Local lad Priyansh and Prabhsimran consistently sent the ball to and over the fence. The latter hit six fours against Mukesh Kumar in the sixth over.

There were anxious moments during the chase when Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was hit the back of the head on the ground while attempting a catch off Arya’s bat.

The South African had to be stretchered off the field after a delay of over 15 minutes, momentarily halting proceedings.

Both sides were also guilty of sloppy fielding, with dropped catches and misfields adding to their woes.

Earlier, setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset.

The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.

Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.

With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).

Dropped twice, Rahul made full use of the reprieve, forging a 220-run stand with local boy Rana for the second wicket. It was second biggest stand in IPL history behind 229 set by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Rana looked completely at ease on his home ground. His 44-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes, provided the perfect foil as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.

Rahul set the tone early, striking back-to-back boundaries in the second over before Pathum Nissanka chipped in with a crisp four.

Although Punjab struck an early blow with Nissanka top-edging to the keeper, their bowlers found little respite thereafter. They were also guilty of a few misfields, which only added to their woes.

Rahul and Rana seized control, punishing anything loose and propelling Delhi to 68 for one, DC's best powerplay score of the season before plundering 145 runs in the middle overs.

Rana then shifted gears in spectacular fashion, taking apart Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over for 28 runs.

The left-hander dealt exclusively in boundaries, smashing two sixes and four fours in a sequence of 6,4,4,4,4,6.

At the other end, Rahul was equally ruthless, taking a liking to Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 16th over, from which he plundered three sixes and a four, as Delhi tightened their grip on the contest.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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