IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Delhi Capitals Matches - Report

Ashok Sharma, on his part said the tickets' barcode was not read by the scanner due to a technical glitch, denying that it was a case of duplication of tickets

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Arun Jaitley Stadium
File Photo Arun Jaitley Stadium Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ticket fraud reported outside Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals match

  • Valid ticket-holders are being denied access to IPL matches

  • Deputy Commissioner of Police give statement

Delhi and District Cricket Association director Anand Verma has alleged that valid ticket-holders are being denied access to IPL matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here by "unauthorised persons" who have obtained duplicate tickets through fraud, a charge that has been rejected by DDCA's top brass.

In a complaint to the the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District), Verma alleged that he and his guests were prevented from entering the hospitality section of the stadium despite holding valid tickets for the April 4 game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

He also claimed that the tickets assigned to him had already been used by "unauthorised persons" to access the facility.

However, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma termed it is a technical issue.

"When the Complainant and his guests arrived at the designated entry gate of the stadium, they were illegally stopped and denied entry by the security personnel manning the entry point," stated Verma.

"Upon enquiry, the Complainant was shocked to learn that the two complimentary physical tickets in his possession had already been scanned and used for entry by some unknown and unauthorised persons," he added.

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Verma said after "discovering this blatant fraud", he contacted Manan Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DDCA, and apprised him of the illegal misuse of the tickets. Verma said he has also brought the issue to the notice of DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

"Mr. Manan Gupta, instead of taking immediate action, provided the complainant with the contact details of one Mr. Bhushan, who is stated to be the DDCA in-charge for handling all tickets...but no fruitful or satisfactory explanation was provided by him regarding the prior scanning and use of the tickets," he said.

Ashok Sharma, on his part said the tickets' barcode was not read by the scanner due to a technical glitch, denying that it was a case of duplication of tickets.

"Delhi Capitals have communicated to us that it was a technical issue. Sometimes the scanner fails to read the barcode," the DDCA secretary told PTI.

Verma said the "misappropriation of complementary tickets" is an "egregious breach of trust" and also poses a security threat to the games here.

"...it demonstrates a complete breakdown of internal controls...the collusion of security personnel in this fraudulent activity is a matter of grave concern...Their complicity in allowing unauthorised individuals to gain entry by fraudulent means compromises the entire security apparatus of the stadium, posing a significant risk to public safety," Verma alleged.

Delhi is scheduled hold five more matches in the ongoing tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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