Mumbai Indians are currently at number eight in the points table and desperately need a victory to climb up. The Capitals have won three out of the last four matches and are in sixth position.
The Hardik Pandya-led MI will be high in confidence as they have defeated DC in their last three encounters and have also registered the first win of the season against them at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs in the last over of Anrich Nortje in that match.
DC vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met 34 times in the IPL and MI have an edge over DC. Mi have won 19 matches whereas DC have won only 15 times.
DC vs MI Head-to-Head Record in Last Three Matches
Delhi Capitals have lost the last three matches against Mumbai Indians. DC need to bounce back on Saturday to claim their first win after three games.
DC vs MI in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals have played Mumbai Indians 11 times in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and have won on six occasions. While the Mumbai Indians have won five times.
Rohit Sharma Batting Stats Against DC
Rohit has scored 841 runs, including 5 fifties, in 27 innings with a strike rate of 131.20. Since joining MI in 2011, he has blasted 68 fours and 40 sixes in 23 IPL innings against the Delhi team.
DC vs MI, Highest Run-Scorer
In the clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma from MI made the most runs (841 runs).
DC vs MI, Highest Wicket-taker
In the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Japsrit Bumrah has the most wickets so far - 25 wickets.
DC vs MI, Best Bowling Figures
In Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches, Lasith Malinga's (5/13) is still the best bowling figure between the two teams.
DC vs MI Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka