DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

DC lost their aggressive opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, in the first over when he was caught at long-on off left-arm quick Arshad Khan. However, Porel and Shai Hope maintained the momentum. Porel hit a six off Mohsin Khan and followed it up with three fours and a six in Arshad's second over. In the next over, Hope attacked Yudhvir Singh, hitting consecutive boundaries of 4, 4, and 6. By the end of four overs, DC had raced to 51 for 1.