Cricket

DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? The Delhi Capitals locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League in Delhi

Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs
IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Delhi Capitals concluded Match 64 of the Indian Premier League with a 19-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi, keeping their slim mathematical chance for a top-four finish alive on Tuesday, May 14. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Super Giants, with one more game remaining against the Mumbai Indians, are also still in the running. However, both teams will need favorable outcomes from other matches to secure a spot in the top four.

The match started with Lucknow Super Giants winning the toss, and opting to bowl.

Arshad Khan opened the bowling attack for LSG, while Fraser-McGurk and Porel opened the batting for DC. The first delivery was a wide down the leg side, followed by another wide as the ball swung away from the stumps. Fraser-McGurk then swung wildly and missed, resulting in a dot ball. Fraser-McGurk, going for a big hit, was caught at long on by Naveen and departed for a duck.

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in match 65 of Indian Premier League 2024. - null
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Keep Slim Play-Off Hopes Alive With 19-Run Win - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Abishek Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) shared 92 runs off 49 balls to give the hosts an aggressive start.

Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25) then hammered three fours and four maximums in his blitzkrieg and added 47 and 50 runs with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out) to power DC to 208 for 4.

Chasing 209, LSG found themselves struggling at 44 for 4 but fought back to take the match to the final over, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's 61 and Arshad Khan's unbeaten 58 from No. 8. However, Rasikh Salam successfully defended 22 runs in the last over, securing DC's seventh win in IPL 2024.

The last time the two teams met was in match 27 of IPL 2024, where Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. - BCCI/IPL
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

DC lost their aggressive opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, in the first over when he was caught at long-on off left-arm quick Arshad Khan. However, Porel and Shai Hope maintained the momentum. Porel hit a six off Mohsin Khan and followed it up with three fours and a six in Arshad's second over. In the next over, Hope attacked Yudhvir Singh, hitting consecutive boundaries of 4, 4, and 6. By the end of four overs, DC had raced to 51 for 1.

The duo also took on Naveen-ul-Haq, who conceded 17 runs in his first over. DC finished the powerplay at 73 for 1, with Porel unbeaten on 43 off 16 balls.

Despite early setbacks, LSG remained in contention thanks to Pooran's powerful hitting. He attacked Axar Patel with a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 6, right after the left-arm spinner had dismissed Stoinis on his first delivery. Pooran continued his assault, adding four more fours and two sixes, including an impressive reverse-sweep over extra cover off Kuldeep Yadav. At the halfway mark, LSG stood at 97 for 5.

However, Pooran's innings ended at 61 from 27 balls when he mistimed a slower short ball from Mukesh Kumar, slicing it to Axar at extra cover. With LSG at 101 for 6, the chase seemed to slip out of their control.

The excitement peaked when Arshad came out swinging. With a strike rate of 175.5, the left-handed batter blasted five sixes and three fours, keeping LSG in the game till the very end. His unbeaten innings brought the equation down to 29 runs off the last 12 balls.

However, Mukesh and Rasikh bowled two excellent overs at the death, denying him any more boundaries, and LSG fell 19 runs short of DC's total.

Updated Points Table After DC Vs LSG

Updated Points Table After DC Vs LSG
Updated Points Table After DC Vs LSG Photo: Outlook Screenshot
info_icon

Following this match, both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are dependent on the results of other teams to secure a spot in the top four.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Storm Kills 16 In Mumbai, 1,000 Trees Uprooted In Bengaluru Rain As Weather Goes Wild In Parts Of India | Top Points
  2. Powerful Solar Storm Impacts Earth, Says ISRO
  3. Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse: 3 Officials Rescued, 12 Still Trapped
  4. 'US Knows Chabahar's Relevance': S Jaishankar Reacts To Sanctions Warning After Deal With Iran
  5. Climate Crisis Made Crippling April Heatwave In South Asia 45 Times More Likely: Scientists
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  2. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  3. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  4. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  5. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Tottenham 0-2 Man City; Defending Champs On Top Ahead Of EPL Final Day
  2. Italian Open: Gauff Sets Up Swiatek Semi-Final Meeting After Downing Zheng In Rome
  3. Rangers Vs Dundee, Scottish Premiership: Cantwell And Wright Keep Celtic's Title Party On Hold
  4. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
  2. Over 100 Wildfires Burning In Canada; Smoke Reaches US Prompting Air Quality Alerts | Top Points
  3. Rise Of The Pro-Palestine Student Agitation And Where It Stands
  4. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  5. As Palestine Remembers 76th Year Of The 'Nakba', Death Toll in Gaza Continues To Surge With No End in Sight
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Mumbai; Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah In Odisha
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: Tottenham 0-2 Man City; Defending Champs On Top Ahead Of EPL Final Day