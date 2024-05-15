DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Delhi Capitals concluded Match 64 of the Indian Premier League with a 19-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi, keeping their slim mathematical chance for a top-four finish alive on Tuesday, May 14. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
The Super Giants, with one more game remaining against the Mumbai Indians, are also still in the running. However, both teams will need favorable outcomes from other matches to secure a spot in the top four.
Arshad Khan opened the bowling attack for LSG, while Fraser-McGurk and Porel opened the batting for DC. The first delivery was a wide down the leg side, followed by another wide as the ball swung away from the stumps. Fraser-McGurk then swung wildly and missed, resulting in a dot ball. Fraser-McGurk, going for a big hit, was caught at long on by Naveen and departed for a duck.
Abishek Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) shared 92 runs off 49 balls to give the hosts an aggressive start.
Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25) then hammered three fours and four maximums in his blitzkrieg and added 47 and 50 runs with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out) to power DC to 208 for 4.
Chasing 209, LSG found themselves struggling at 44 for 4 but fought back to take the match to the final over, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's 61 and Arshad Khan's unbeaten 58 from No. 8. However, Rasikh Salam successfully defended 22 runs in the last over, securing DC's seventh win in IPL 2024.
DC lost their aggressive opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, in the first over when he was caught at long-on off left-arm quick Arshad Khan. However, Porel and Shai Hope maintained the momentum. Porel hit a six off Mohsin Khan and followed it up with three fours and a six in Arshad's second over. In the next over, Hope attacked Yudhvir Singh, hitting consecutive boundaries of 4, 4, and 6. By the end of four overs, DC had raced to 51 for 1.
The duo also took on Naveen-ul-Haq, who conceded 17 runs in his first over. DC finished the powerplay at 73 for 1, with Porel unbeaten on 43 off 16 balls.
Despite early setbacks, LSG remained in contention thanks to Pooran's powerful hitting. He attacked Axar Patel with a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 6, right after the left-arm spinner had dismissed Stoinis on his first delivery. Pooran continued his assault, adding four more fours and two sixes, including an impressive reverse-sweep over extra cover off Kuldeep Yadav. At the halfway mark, LSG stood at 97 for 5.
However, Pooran's innings ended at 61 from 27 balls when he mistimed a slower short ball from Mukesh Kumar, slicing it to Axar at extra cover. With LSG at 101 for 6, the chase seemed to slip out of their control.
The excitement peaked when Arshad came out swinging. With a strike rate of 175.5, the left-handed batter blasted five sixes and three fours, keeping LSG in the game till the very end. His unbeaten innings brought the equation down to 29 runs off the last 12 balls.
However, Mukesh and Rasikh bowled two excellent overs at the death, denying him any more boundaries, and LSG fell 19 runs short of DC's total.
Updated Points Table After DC Vs LSG
Following this match, both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are dependent on the results of other teams to secure a spot in the top four.