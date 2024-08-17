Cricket

Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles after a gap of over a century

olympics-ring
Olympics Logo Photo: File
info_icon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly expressed its willingness to talk to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about the inclusion of cricket in the 2030 Youth Summer Games. (More Cricket News)

The host for the 2030 Youth Olympics is still not decided but since India is among those who have intended to organise the event, ICC is hopeful that cricket could be included in the Games as well.

According to a report published by Cricbuzz on Saturday, ICC responded positively while talking about collaborating with IOC to get cricket into the Youth Olympics.

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. - X/@AustinKellerman
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Cricket's Return, Hollywood Touch - What To Expect

BY Gaurav Thakur

As per the report, William Glenwright, ICC's General Manager of Development, responded positively to an email from Vivek Gopalan, who wanted ICC to push cricket's case at the Youth Olympics.

"It's a good idea and something we could look at," Glenwright replied to Gopalan.

The mail and Glenwright's reply to it were also copied to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, Wasim Khan, Claire Furlong, and Chris Tetley, according to Cricbuzz.

Gopalan has stated that with Mumbai intending to host the Youth Olympics in 2030, cricket's case could be pushed.

He has also written to the ICC official: "No less a person than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now publicly proclaimed India's desire to host both the 2030 YOG and 2036 Olympics."

 "All top sports, including Rugby Sevens, are part of the YOG. Why not Cricket? Including Cricket in the YOG would revolutionize grassroots cricket globally, especially among the ICC Associates," the mail states.

The mail further adds, "Now that ICC has formed strong links with IOC and IOC recognizes that the "cricket brand " can enhance the "Olympic Brand " it would not be a difficult task to convince IOC to include Cricket as a core sport in the Youth Olympics."

While addressing the IOC session in Mumbai last October, the Indian prime minister expressed his willingness to bring the Youth Olympics of 2030 to the country. Of late, Modi has also been consistently seen talking about bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles after a gap of over a century.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  2. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  4. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  5. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Warns Of Much-Needed Napoli Rebuild
  2. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  5. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army, IAF Carry Out Aarogya Maitri Health Cube Para-Drop Operation At Nearly 15,000 Ft
  2. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
  3. Union Health Ministry To Form Panel To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Workers
  4. ‘BJP Doing Politics’: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Mamata In Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  5. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  2. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  5. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know