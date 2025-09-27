Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Rahul Chahar took 8 wickets for 51 runs against Hampshire
Chahar's performance is Surrey’s third-best this century
Surrey's win moved them up the Division One table
Hampshire is now at risk of relegation due to this defeat
Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar delivered an impressive 8/51 spell at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, sealing Surrey's 20-run victory over Hampshire in their County Championship fixture on September 27. The spell, which included seven maidens, marked Chahar's maiden ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket, after he claimed two scalps in the first innings.
Chahar's masterful spell, which was his debut performance in the County Championship, also ranks as Surrey’s third-best innings return this century.
Hampshire's Batting Struggles
Sent by Surrey to chase, Hampshire faced a target of 181 runs. Openers Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton built a 61-run partnership. Chahar then dismissed Middleton. He followed this by trapping Orr LBW for 48 runs. This began a rapid succession of dismissals through Hampshire's middle and lower order.
Chahar's victims included Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Washington Sundar, Scott Currie, and Kyle Abbott. Surrey bowled Hampshire out for 160 runs.
Hampshire set Surrey a challenging target earlier by posting 248 runs in their first innings. Washington Sundar showed some resistance, scoring 56 runs. Surrey replied with 147 runs, with Chahar taking 2/67 and Dan Lawrence also claiming two wickets.
Although Hampshire's initial batting performances were steady, their second innings falter gave Surrey the upper hand. Chahar’s 8-51 now ranks among Surrey’s top bowling performances, following only Martin Bicknell’s 9/47 and Kemar Roach’s 8/40 in the post-2000 period.
His red-ball cricket statistics now stand at 97 wickets from 25 matches, with an average of approximately 26.34 and eight five-wicket hauls.
The result moved Surrey up the Division One table, securing their runners-up position. For Hampshire, their chances of avoiding relegation became slimmer. Their fate largely depended on other match outcomes, but their batting collapse under Chahar’s bowling onslaught significantly impacted their immediate standing.