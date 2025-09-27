Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Rahul Chahar's stellar 8-51 debut performance led Surrey to a 20-run victory against Hampshire in the County Championship on September 27

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire
File photo of Rahul Chahar in action for Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2024. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Chahar took 8 wickets for 51 runs against Hampshire

  • Chahar's performance is Surrey’s third-best this century

  • Surrey's win moved them up the Division One table

  • Hampshire is now at risk of relegation due to this defeat

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar delivered an impressive 8/51 spell at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, sealing Surrey's 20-run victory over Hampshire in their County Championship fixture on September 27. The spell, which included seven maidens, marked Chahar's maiden ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket, after he claimed two scalps in the first innings.

Chahar's masterful spell, which was his debut performance in the County Championship, also ranks as Surrey’s third-best innings return this century.

Hampshire's Batting Struggles

Sent by Surrey to chase, Hampshire faced a target of 181 runs. Openers Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton built a 61-run partnership. Chahar then dismissed Middleton. He followed this by trapping Orr LBW for 48 runs. This began a rapid succession of dismissals through Hampshire's middle and lower order.

Chahar's victims included Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Washington Sundar, Scott Currie, and Kyle Abbott. Surrey bowled Hampshire out for 160 runs.

Hampshire set Surrey a challenging target earlier by posting 248 runs in their first innings. Washington Sundar showed some resistance, scoring 56 runs. Surrey replied with 147 runs, with Chahar taking 2/67 and Dan Lawrence also claiming two wickets.

Related Content
Related Content

Although Hampshire's initial batting performances were steady, their second innings falter gave Surrey the upper hand. Chahar’s 8-51 now ranks among Surrey’s top bowling performances, following only Martin Bicknell’s 9/47 and Kemar Roach’s 8/40 in the post-2000 period.

His red-ball cricket statistics now stand at 97 wickets from 25 matches, with an average of approximately 26.34 and eight five-wicket hauls.

The result moved Surrey up the Division One table, securing their runners-up position. For Hampshire, their chances of avoiding relegation became slimmer. Their fate largely depended on other match outcomes, but their batting collapse under Chahar’s bowling onslaught significantly impacted their immediate standing.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Akeal Hosein Goes For 18 | WI 121/8 (18.3)

  2. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations