Chhattisgarh Vs Assam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 5 Match

Catch Chhattisgarh vs Assam Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D live streaming and squad details right here

Chhattisgarh cricket team during Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. Photo: X/Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
Chhattisgarh are all set to take on Assam in an Elite Group D, Round 5 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, November 13. (More Cricket News)

Chhattisgarh enter this matchup positioned fifth in Group D after several draws, seeking their first win to boost their standing. They got eight points so far.

Meanwhile, Assam sit at the bottom of the table with four points, still winless with two losses, aiming to turn their fortunes around.

Chandigarh currently lead Group D with 19 points, sitting at the top of the table.

Chhattisgarh Vs Assam: Full Squads

Chhattisgarh: Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar (wk), Aayush Pandey, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vashudev Bareth, Jivesh Butte, Ravi Kiran, Ashish Chouhan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Bhupen Lalwani, Vishvas Malik,

Assam: Denish Das (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Parvej Musaraf, Rishav Das, Subham Mandal, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Darshan Rajbongshi, Rahul Hazarika, Rahul Singh, Abhishek Thakuri, Sidharth Sarmah, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Bhargav Dutta, Ruhinandan Pegu,

Chhattisgarh Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Live Streaming

When is the Chhattisgarh Vs Assam, Elite Group D Round 5 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Chhattisgarh vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 13 from 9:15 AM IST at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where to watch the Chhattisgarh Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

