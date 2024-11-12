Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match

Mumbai and the Services cricket team will go head to head in a crucial encounter for both the sides in Round five of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. (More Cricket News)
After a loss in the opening game against Baroda, Mumbai have bounced back strongly to earn two wins and a draw in their last three match. In their last match, the defending champions defeated Odisha by an innings to earn a bonus point and are now third in Group A, just a point behind second-placed Jammu and Kashmir.
Top two teams from all four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.
Services too are not that far off. With two wins and two losses, the Rajat Paliwal-led side are currently at the fourth place. Services have played some brilliant cricket so far in their four matches, earning dominating wins and losing by small margins.
The winner of the Mumbai-Services clash will be the primary challenger from Group A to seal the second spot.
Mumbai vs Services, Ranji Trophy Live Streaming
When and where is the Mumbai vs Services, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Mumbai vs Services, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will take place at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday November 16. Play begins 9.30am IST everyday.
Where to watch the Mumbai vs Services, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. Network18 Sports Network will telecast select matches of the tournament live on TV.
Mumbai Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Himanshu Veer Singh, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi, M Juned Khan, Siddhant Addhatrao
Services Squad: Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal(c), Varun Choudhary, Arun Kumar(w), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Amit Shukla, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Lovekesh Bansal, Jayant Goyat, L S Kumar