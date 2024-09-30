Canada Vs Oman Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: OMA Field First - Check Playing XIs

Oman have won the all-important toss and have elected to field first against Canada at the Maple-Leaf North West Ground in King City, Ontario on Monday, September 30, in the third game of the tri-nation series also involving Nepal. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Akhil Kumar, Kaleem Sana
Canada come into the contest after beating Nepal by 14 runs in the first match of the tri-series, and would want to extend their winning run.
Oman, on the other hand, were handed a 37-run defeat by Nepal and would want to get back to winning ways.
Canada vs Oman, Tri-Series Squads
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale(w), Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Mehran Khan, Jatinder Singh