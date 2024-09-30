Cricket

Canada Vs Oman Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: OMA Field First - Check Playing XIs

Oman have won the all-important toss and have elected to field first against Canada at the Maple-Leaf North West Ground in King City, Ontario on Monday, September 30, in the third game of the tri-nation series also involving Nepal

canada-vs-nepal-2024-canada-tri-series-t20i-x-cricket-canada
Canada National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Cricket Canada
info_icon

Oman have won the all-important toss and have elected to field first against Canada at the Maple-Leaf North West Ground in King City, Ontario on Monday, September 30, in the third game of the tri-nation series also involving Nepal. (More Cricket News)

Playing XIs

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Akhil Kumar, Kaleem Sana

Canada come into the contest after beating Nepal by 14 runs in the first match of the tri-series, and would want to extend their winning run.

Oman, on the other hand, were handed a 37-run defeat by Nepal and would want to get back to winning ways.

Canada vs Oman, Tri-Series Squads

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale(w), Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Mehran Khan, Jatinder Singh

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Youth Test: IND Dominate AUS On Day 1 With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Unbeaten 81
  2. Canada Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Series: CAN Aim Double Win, OMA Seek First
  3. Canada Vs Oman Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: OMA Field First - Check Playing XIs
  4. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 6
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Record Run Rate Sees India Keep Result Alive In Bangladesh Test
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Sahin Warns Dortmund Against Underestimating Celtic
  2. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  3. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  4. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Ashwani Sharma Talks to People in Jammu Ahead of Polling
  2. PM Modi Dials Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu As Tensions Escalate In Middle East
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi speaks to Outlook Ubeer Naqushbandi
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Calls Bengal Govt 'Tardy', Seeks Report On NTF Progress; Next Hearing On Oct 14
  5. Karnataka HC Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Scheme Case
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  2. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  3. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  4. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  5. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign