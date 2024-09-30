The hosts Canada are set to clash with Oman in match 3 of the Canada T20I Tri-Series 2024 to be played at Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Canada on Monday. (More Cricket News)
The Nicholas Kirton-led Canada team have some big names who can play a vital role in their victory over Oman. Former captain Saad Bin Zafar and Navneet Dhaliwal can change the game with their bat. Zafar was the Player of the Match in the opener against Nepal.
Canada won the first match against Nepal by 14 runs in a low-scoring thriller. But Nepal bounced back and defeated Oman by 37 runs on Sunday. Now, Oman can level themselves on the points table with a win over the hosts on Monday.
The Aqib Ilyas-led Oman side have a good mixture of experienced and young players. Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah are some big names in the squad. They need to score some big runs on the board to get past the hosts.
Canada Vs Oman Full Squads
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Pargat Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Gurbaz Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Canada Vs Oman T20I: Live Streaming Details
When is the Canada Vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture?
Canada Vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture will be played on Monday, September 30, at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Canada at 9:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Canada Vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture live in India?
Canada Vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture will be telecast live on Willow TV in Canada & USA and on STYX Sports in the rest of the world.