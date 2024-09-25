Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14

Cameroon Vs Lesotho, Match 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on September 26, Thursday, at the Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
Cameroon are currently fourth in the points table, having earned two points from four matches played. The team, led by Faustin Mpegna Junior, are coming off a nine-wicket loss to Malawi.
Meanwhile, Lesotho also have just one win under their belt, having played four matches so far and are fifth.
Among the six teams participating in the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A only the top two will qaualify for the finals where they will meet Namibia and Uganda and the qualifiers of group B and C.
Cameroon Squad: Faustin Mpegna Junior (c), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe
Lesotho: Chachole Tlali(w), Tsepiso Chaoana, Lerotholi Gabriel, Omar Hussain, Vijayakumar Jayant, Maaz Khan(c), Mohleki Leoela, Molai Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Lebona Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Thabiso Ramphoma, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Sajid Patel
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Cameroon Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 26, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST at the Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar-es-Salaam.
Where to watch Cameroon Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the Cameroon Vs Lesotho ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.