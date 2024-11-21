Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia: Verbal Battles, Banters From Over The Years

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the most intense and anticipated rivalries in the cricketing arena, with both powerhouses producing quality as well as dramatic cricket. (More Cricket News)
The India-Australia series, named after the legends Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, has unfolded, and further made a name for itself over the years, since the start of it all in 1996.
Over the course of the 56 Tests played between the two sides, India slightly have the edge, winning 24 games, while Australia, not very far behind, came out victorious in 20.
However, in the process, both sides have had several verbal wars, showcasing high levels of competition between the two.
Here we look at the few intense verbal wars between India and Australia over the years
1. Pat Cummins and Rishabh Pant
When Australia were chasing 323 in the final innings of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, Pat Cummins walked in to bat.
India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant pushed Cummins to use the long handle around the 75th over saying, “let's see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?” as well as “Tough to play here.”
Despite Australia overcoming the distraction behind the sticks, they failed to win the game, as India won the contest by 31 runs.
2. Virat Kohli and Tim Paine
The second Test match in Perth in the 2018 series saw some serious verbal wars between captains Tim Paine and Virat Kohli.
As Australia leaped over India to the driver’s seat, Paine jogged Kohli’s memory of how he lost his calm and composure when he was given out.
The reminder triggered Kohli as the Indian skipper lost his cool and the on field umpires had to intervene on time to calm the tense situation. 1
3. Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket Australia
The Virat Kohli-Steve Smith verbal fight on the controversial DRS review during the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru sparked a war of words between the two cricketing board, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA)
"BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a brain fade at that moment. BCCI sincerely hopes that the rest of the matches are played in the true spirit of cricket," the BCCI said as quoted by PTI.
“I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian team and the dressing room, outrageous. Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role model to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that there was no ill-intent in his actions,” the-then Cricket Australia CEO Sutherland said.
India went onto win the second Test by 75 runs and level the series 1-1, eventually claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
4. Ricky Ponting and Gautam Gambhir
The most recent verbal war was between Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting. The former Australia captain said that the current Indian head coach is frightened ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, and it started with Ponting talking about Kohli’s form.
The remark did not sit well with Gambhir and replied by saying Ponting did not have anything to do with Indian cricket.
“I'm not sure if I mentioned a couple of them, but I reckon he's just throwing me in the deep end, trying to find their two most experienced and make sure when they come out, they put that back on me,” said Gambhir in a press conference.
The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Friday, November 22, with the first Test hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth.