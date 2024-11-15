Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones

When talent is given a platform, special things usually happen, and where else in the world would a cricketer want their talent to fully grow, than in one of the biggest, most intense series the cricketing fraternity has seen. (More Cricket News)
Australia will host India in a blockbuster five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting from November 22.
The first of the five games will get underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, and the next four will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.
The second Test at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night game, and India will play a tour game in Canberra against the Prime Minister’s XI side.
With India going for the three-peat, having lost the last series almost a decade ago, have a lot to play for, but come into the series with problems aplenty - losing a Test home series to New Zealand, KL Rahul’s form, Mohammed Shami’s absence and Virat Kohli’s rough patch.
While on the other hand, Australia have also been dealing with their own concerns, having not yet filled David Warner’s opening slot boots, and Cameron Green being ruled out for the next six or so months.
Before we dive much deeper, here’s a look the India-Australia batting stats
Most Runs In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Sachin Tendulkar
|34
|3262
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|2555
|VVS Laxman
|29
|2143
|Rahul Dravid
|32
|2143
|Michael Clarke
|40
|2043
Most Hundreds In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History
|Player
|Hundreds
|Sachin Tendulkar
|9
|Steve Smith
|8
|Virat Kohli
|8
|Ricky Ponting
|8
|Michael Clarke
|7
Highest Individual Scores In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History
|Player
|Score
|Venue
|Year
|Michael Clarke
|329
|Sydney
|2012
|VVS Laxman
|281
|Kolkata
|2001
|Ricky Ponting
|257
|Melbourne
|2003
|Ricky Ponting
|242
|Adelaide
|2003
|Sachin Tendulkar
|241
|Sydney
|2004
Michael Clarke’s Sydney triple ton as well as Sachin Tendulkar’s double ton at the same venue were unbeaten knocks.
The upcoming series is very much likely to decide the fate of both teams of how the World Test Championship final pendulum swings, and is expected to be a mouth-watering contest.