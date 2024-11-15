Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here is the list of the top five batters who have scored the most runs, hundreds and other individual milestones in the India Vs Australia series

Ricky-Ponting-Sachin-tendulkar-cricket
Ricky Ponting looks at Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: X/@ICC
When talent is given a platform, special things usually happen, and where else in the world would a cricketer want their talent to fully grow, than in one of the biggest, most intense series the cricketing fraternity has seen. (More Cricket News)

Australia will host India in a blockbuster five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting from November 22. 

The first of the five games will get underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, and the next four will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively. 

India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last four times. - X/ICC
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums

BY Gaurav Thakur

The second Test at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night game, and India will play a tour game in Canberra against the Prime Minister’s XI side.

With India going for the three-peat, having lost the last series almost a decade ago, have a lot to play for, but come into the series with problems aplenty - losing a Test home series to New Zealand, KL Rahul’s form, Mohammed Shami’s absence and Virat Kohli’s rough patch. 

While on the other hand, Australia have also been dealing with their own concerns, having not yet filled David Warner’s opening slot boots, and Cameron Green being ruled out for the next six or so months. 

Before we dive much deeper, here’s a look the India-Australia batting stats

Most Runs In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History 

PlayerMatchesRuns
Sachin Tendulkar343262
Ricky Ponting292555
VVS Laxman292143
Rahul Dravid322143
Michael Clarke402043

Most Hundreds In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History

PlayerHundreds
Sachin Tendulkar9
Steve Smith8
Virat Kohli8
Ricky Ponting8
Michael Clarke7

Highest Individual Scores In Border-Gavaskar Trophy History

PlayerScoreVenueYear
Michael Clarke329Sydney2012
VVS Laxman281Kolkata2001
Ricky Ponting257Melbourne2003
Ricky Ponting242Adelaide2003
Sachin Tendulkar241Sydney2004

Michael Clarke’s Sydney triple ton as well as Sachin Tendulkar’s double ton at the same venue were unbeaten knocks. 

The upcoming series is very much likely to decide the fate of both teams of how the World Test Championship final pendulum swings, and is expected to be a mouth-watering contest.

