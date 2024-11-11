Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir Backs Sharma And Kohli, Confident Of Strong Comeback

Gambhir also dismissed theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand

Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma Photo: PTI
Head coach Gautam Gambhir is not overtly worried about the transition Indian team has to face in near future as he put up a stout defence of under-pressure skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, saying they are still "incredibly hungry" to perform and will bounce back in Australia. (More Cricket News)

India have a few aging stars in the side and it won't be a surprise if Kohli, Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja do not feature in a home Test again together.

Gambhir can't be blamed if he feels a sense of deja vu as he boards the flight to Australia. He was a witness to how a team full of seniors crumbled after 2011 World Cup euphoria with a new coach Duncan Fletcher in charge.

Asked if he feels pressure like Fletcher, he replied: "I am not thinking about transition but the five Test matches. Transition or no transition, if that has to happen, will happen but I see some incredibly tough characters in that dressing room who are hungry to do well," Gambhir said in pre-departure press conference.

"I am not even thinking that the team is in transition and all that kind of stuff. The only thing in my mind is, we are going to Australia to play five Test matches and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who are going to achieve a lot of good things in future as well," he said.

The first Test against Australia starts in Perth on November 22.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir during the press conference in Mumbai on Monday. - X/CricCrazyJohns
India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In his typical straight-shooter manner, Gambhir said it was media's obsession to talk about transition.

"You guys can keep talking about the transition and all that stuff. For me, they are still very hungry. I am sure they have got a lot of fire to achieve a lot of success for the nation and you should never doubt their passion for the country," the former India opener said, batting for senior pros Kohli and Sharma.

Gambhir also dismissed theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. There has been a review, reports of him not being on same page with selection committee. Social media frenzy has been on overdrive on these issues.

"What difference does it make? Tell me, social media, what difference does it make in my life and for that matter, anyone's life?," Gambhir stepped out just like he would against any top spinner during his playing days.

"When I took up this job, I always thought that it is going to be a highly difficult job and highly prestigious job as well.

"I don't think as if I am feeling the heat because my job is to be absolutely honest and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved some great things for the country and will continue to achieve some great things for the country.

"It is an absolute honour to be coaching them and coaching India." 

However Gambhir understands the criticism that his team faced after New Zealand debacle and he is "ready to accept it with both hands."

He also made it clear that if Rohit is not available for the opening Test due to personal reasons, KL Rahul could open. Abhimanyu Easwaran is another option.

"There are times when you go with the experienced players as well, and that is the quality of a man that he (Rahul) can actually bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number 3 and he can actually bat at number 6 as well.

"So you need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kind of jobs as well and he has kept wickets in one day format as well. So imagine how many countries have players like KL who can actually open the batting and can bat at number 6 as well? 

"So I feel that if needed be, I think he can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match," Gambhir reasoned.

With so many first timers in the squad, what kind of conversations did he have with juniors, who are travelling to Australia for the first time?

"I have just told them to put team first before personal milestones," Gambhir said.

