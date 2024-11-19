Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Legend Shares Tactics To Trouble Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive average of 54.0 in Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
virat-kohli-ind-vs-nz-1st-test-bengaluru-2024-ap-photo
Virat Kohli. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants his country's pace attack to employ every strategy, from targeting Virat Kohli's front foot to "body bashing" him with short-pitched deliveries, to get the Indian stalwart out in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning in Perth on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The star Indian batter has been enduring a lean patch across all formats in recent months, with just two centuries and 11 fifties in his last 60 Test innings.

However, despite these struggles, Kohli boasts an impressive average of 54.0 in Australia.

Healy has urged the formidable Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to try and put Kohli on the back-foot.

Virat Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 Test innings at home in 2024, at an average of 21.33. - AP
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: You Don't Write Off Champions - Nathan Lyon On Virat Kohli

BY PTI

"The first matchup I'm looking at is how our quicks can bowl to Virat Kohli, and I think they should target his front pad quite often," Healy told SEN Radio.

"He sits that front foot there and he can play from anywhere -- he can play square on the off-side, he can whip onto the leg-side or he can rock back … but they've got to look for any sort of insecurity in his form and maybe target that front pad."

Healy, who played 119 Tests scoring nearly 4,500 runs, feels the Aussie quicks should not target Kohli's front foot far too often as the Indian stalwart might understand the trick.

"Don't do it every ball because he'll get used to it... it's the impact ball that has to be on the front pad after he is set up with seam."

India's Virat Kohli in action during the New Zealand home series. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head

BY PTI

If the tactic doesn't work, Healy wants the bowlers to target Kohli's body.

"If that's (front-foot tactic) not working, body bash. Bowl at the back armpit, that's the right arm as a right-handed batsman... and it’s got to be hot," Healy said.

"Have him jumping at times if he wants to ride those deliveries -- ducking, weaving or bending backwards. Get that short leg position right next to him on the leg side and if you need a bumper, it's got to go at the badge. He might try to bust out of a hard spell with a hook shot or pull shot and that will be hard to control if it's badge height," opined Healy.

"So that's the second tactic, body bashing."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Games
  2. CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals
  3. Werder Bremen Becomes Second Bundesliga Club To Leave Musk's X; Cites Rising 'Hate Speech' As Reason
  4. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  5. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final
  2. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  3. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
  4. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Speaks to Pathalgadi Activists on Adivasi Struggles in Jharkhand
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  3. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  4. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  5. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  2. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  3. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  4. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points