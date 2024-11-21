Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team On This Date; Set To Play Second Test

The 37-year-old will be available to play the second Test match beginning December 6 in Adelaide

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma
File photo of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in training session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India captain Rohit Sharma will be joining the Indian contingent in Australia on Sunday, November 24 which will be the third day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Full Coverage | Streaming | Cricket News)

The 37-year-old will be available to play the series from the second Test match beginning December 6 in Adelaide.

“Rohit will be arriving in Perth on the third day of the Test match,” a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.

India are being led by their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit who missed the first Test as he chose to stay back in India with his family for the birth of his second child.

However, Rohit has been in touch with the squad in Australia, and Bumrah said as much during his pre-match press meet on Thursday.

“I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” said Bumrah.

Bumrah will be captaining India just for his second Test match and he said it has been a dream for him to be the Indian skipper.

"I don't look at captaincy as a post but I have always loved responsibility," Bumrah said at a press conference ahead of the first Test.

"I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me," India's pace spearhead said, summing up his feelings about leadership.

The Indian pacer also said that he would love to be the Indian captain in future.

"Obviously, I won't be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon (I would do this) (laughs). He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it's one game and you don't know what will happen tomorrow," Bumrah tried to put things on record.

"In the next game, things change and that's how cricket works. Right now, I am in the present. I have been given a responsibility. I did it once and enjoyed it thoroughly. I am thinking how I can contribute to the best of my capacity. Future, I can't control it."

(With PTI Inputs)

