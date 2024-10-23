Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs

Bhutan have won the toss and have elected to bat first against Maldives in the second semi-final of the ongoing Quadrangular T20I Series at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu, Bhutan. (More Cricket News)
Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: Playing XIs
Bhutan XI: Ranjung Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi(wk), Thinley Jamtsho(c), Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshey, Tenzin Wangchuk, Karma Dorji
Maldives XI: Ibrahim Nashath, Shaof Hassan, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Azzam(wk), Hassan Rasheed, Azyan Farhath(c), Umar Adam, Shunan Ali, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan
Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: Squads
Bhutan Squad: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Jigme Singye, Thinley Jamtsho(c), Namgay Thinley, Tshering Tashi(w), Sonam Yeshey, Tenzin Wangchuk, Karma Dorji, Sherab Loday, Sonam Chophel, Dawa Dawa, Kencho Norbu, Gakul Ghalley
Maldives Squad: Azyan Farhath(c), Ismail Ali, Mohamed Azzam(w), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Nashath, Shaof Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Shunan Ali, Mohamed Miuvaan, Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Umar Adam