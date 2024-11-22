Bhutan Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 10

Bhutan are all set to face Bahrain in match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Bhutan are looking to bounce back after a tough start, having lost both of their matches so far. They are coming into this match following a six-wicket defeat to Qatar, and will be hoping to turn things around and get their first win.
On the other hand, Bahrain are fourth on the table with one win from two matches. They are coming into this match after a narrow two-wicket defeat to Thailand.
Bhutan Vs Bahrain: Squads
Bhutan: Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho (c), Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey and Tenzin Wangchuk.
Bahrain: Ahmer Bin Nasir, Asif Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, Yousif Wali, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt and Sachin Kumar.
Bhutan Vs Bahrain, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming
When to watch Bhutan Vs Bahrain, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10?
The Bhutan Vs Bahrain 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10 will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Saturday, November 23 at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Bhutan Vs Bahrain, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10?
The Bhutan vs Bahrain ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.