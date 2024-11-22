Nigeria Vs Saint Helena Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C: When, Where To Watch

The hosts Nigeria will take on Saint Helena in their opening match fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C on November 23, Saturday at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. (More Cricket News)
Nigeria and Saint Helena are the part of the six-team Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C tournament that include Botswana and Eswatini Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone. These teams will lock horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.
Meanwhile, the remaining four teams will be the top two qualifiers from Group A and Group B: Malawi and Tanzania from Group A, and Kenya and Zimbabwe from Group B.
Nigeria Vs Saint Helena Squads:
Nigeria:
Daniel Ajekun, Isaac Danladi, Olayinka Olaleye, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Selim Salau (Wk), Sulaimon Runsewe (Wk), Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem, and Taiwo Mohammed
Saint Helena:
Cliff Richards (c, wk), Scott Crowie, Jamie Essex, Rhys Francis, Brett Isaac, Aiden Leo, Brendan Leo, Dane Leo, Delroy Leo, Barry Stroud, Joey Thomas, David Young, Andrew Yon, Jordan Yon.
Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, Live Streaming Details
When is the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?
The Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be played on Saturday, 23 November. The match will start at 6:45 pm IST.
Where is the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?
The Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be played at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval.
Where to watch the live-streaming of the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?
The live streaming of the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.