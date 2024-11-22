Cricket

Nigeria Vs Saint Helena Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C: When, Where To Watch

Nigeria will take on Saint Helena in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the cricket match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
nigeria-national-cricket-team-x.
Nigeria National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Nigeria Cricket Federation
info_icon

The hosts Nigeria will take on Saint Helena in their opening match fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C on November 23, Saturday at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. (More Cricket News)

Nigeria and Saint Helena are the part of the six-team Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C tournament that include Botswana and Eswatini Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone. These teams will lock horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.

Only the top two teams at the end of the 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final. They will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda, who received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the remaining four teams will be the top two qualifiers from Group A and Group B: Malawi and Tanzania from Group A, and Kenya and Zimbabwe from Group B.

Nigeria Vs Saint Helena Squads:

Nigeria:

Daniel Ajekun, Isaac Danladi, Olayinka Olaleye, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Selim Salau (Wk), Sulaimon Runsewe (Wk), Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem, and Taiwo Mohammed

Saint Helena:

Cliff Richards (c, wk), Scott Crowie, Jamie Essex, Rhys Francis, Brett Isaac, Aiden Leo, Brendan Leo, Dane Leo, Delroy Leo, Barry Stroud, Joey Thomas, David Young, Andrew Yon, Jordan Yon.

Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, Live Streaming Details

When is the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?

The Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be played on Saturday, 23 November. The match will start at 6:45 pm IST.

Where is the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?

The Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be played at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3?

The live streaming of the Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah-Led Pacers Paper Over Batting Collapse In BGT Opener
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. AC Milan Vs Juventus, Serie A: Vlahovic Ruled Out With Left Thigh Muscle Discomfort
  3. Ligue 1: Lille President Rules Out January Exit For Jonathan David
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Suggests Man City's Recent Form Played Part In Signing New Contract
  5. Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  2. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  3. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR: SC to consider On Nov 25 If GRAP-4 Curbs Can Be Relaxed
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. Day In Pics: November 22, 2024
  4. Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces
  5. Delhi's Stays 'Very Poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  2. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  3. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  4. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  5. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  3. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  4. Trump, Up And Charging
  5. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Inspired Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Stunning Turnaround In Perth
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line