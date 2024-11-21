Cricket

Bengal Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bengal (14 points) have had a below par Ranji Trophy season thus far winning just one out of their five, while Punjab have accumulated the same, but are fifth on the table, with 11 points

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket
Punjab won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023. Photo: File
info_icon

Bengal will battle it out against Punjab in a Group A, Round 1 fixture of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)

Punjab will enter the 2024 edition of the tournament, wanting to defend their SMAT crown as they beat Baroda by 20 runs in the final of the 2023-24 edition. 

Bengal, on the other hand crashed out of the preliminary quarter-final, losing to Assam, after Akash Sengupta and Riyan Parag’s heroics. 

Bengal (14 points) have had a below par Ranji Trophy season thus far winning just one out of their five, while Punjab have accumulated the same, but are fifth on the table, with 11 points. 

Bengal vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: Live Streaming

When and where will the Bengal vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Bengal and Punjab will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bengal vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?

Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG's Luis Enrique Confirms Ramos Is In 'Final Phase Of Recovery' After Ankle Injury
  2. Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action
  3. Bournemouth Vs Brighton, EPL: Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Ipswich Vs Man United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
  2. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  3. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  4. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  2. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%