Bengal Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bengal will battle it out against Punjab in a Group A, Round 1 fixture of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Punjab will enter the 2024 edition of the tournament, wanting to defend their SMAT crown as they beat Baroda by 20 runs in the final of the 2023-24 edition.
Bengal, on the other hand crashed out of the preliminary quarter-final, losing to Assam, after Akash Sengupta and Riyan Parag’s heroics.
Bengal (14 points) have had a below par Ranji Trophy season thus far winning just one out of their five, while Punjab have accumulated the same, but are fifth on the table, with 11 points.
When and where will the Bengal vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Bengal and Punjab will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Bengal vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.