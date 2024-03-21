Cricket

BCCI Selector Role: Mithun Manhas, Nikhil Chopra, Krishan Mohan In Running

The BCCI had invited applications for the single position in the five-man selection panel back in January and in contention stands the former India spinner Nikhil Chopra, Delhi veteran Mithun Manhas and current junior selector Krishan Mohan

Advertisement

P
PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
(Photo%3A%20X%20%7C%20Mithun%20Manhas)
Former Indian cricketer Mithun Manhas (right). (Photo: X | Mithun Manhas)
info_icon

Former India spinner Nikhil Chopra, Delhi veteran Mithun Manhas and current junior selector Krishan Mohan are in the race to become a BCCI selector for the senior national team. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI had invited the applications for the single position in the five-man selection panel back in January.

Currently, West Zone is represented by two men Salil Ankola and chairman Ajit Agarkar. Ankola is likely to make way for a selector from North Zone, which is not represented in the panel following the resignation of Chetan Sharma.

Former Punjab cricketer Mohan, who is part of the junior selection panel since September 2021, is among the aspirants who have applied for the job.

Advertisement

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra has also thrown his hat into the ring.

The application deadline was January 25 but with the IPL starting Friday, the board still has enough time to fill the vacancy. The Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Ashok Malhotra is expected to interview the shortlised candidates in the near future.

"There are a few strong candidates who are in the race and they include Mithun, Chopra and Mohan," said a BCCI source.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli has found the 'King' tag embarrasing. - File
Don't Call Me King: Virat Kohli Wants To Do Away With The Tag Ahead Of IPL 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mithun played as many 157 first class games for Delhi and was a regular in the IPL form 2010 to 2014. Recently, R Ashwin spoke glowingly about Mithun's special abilities with the bat ahead of his 100th Test in Dharamsala.

Advertisement

Ratra, a level 3 coach, was with the A team on the tour of South Africa last year.

Chopra, who played one Tests and 39 ODIs for India, is now a well known commentator.

The applicant should have played either 7 Tests or 30 first-class matches. A candidate with experience of 10 ODIs or 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads